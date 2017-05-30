Dry weather to return to inundated southern US at midweek
Following a string of warm, humid and stormy days in the southern United States, dry weather will settle over the area beginning on Wednesday. A widespread 1 to 4 inches of rain fell this week from Texas to Kentucky, with localized amounts of 8 inches or more.
