Dry weather to return to inundated so...

Dry weather to return to inundated southern US at midweek

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AccuWeather.com

Following a string of warm, humid and stormy days in the southern United States, dry weather will settle over the area beginning on Wednesday. A widespread 1 to 4 inches of rain fell this week from Texas to Kentucky, with localized amounts of 8 inches or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Allergy Sufferers May 27 sTan 2
negro free tv May 26 Terry 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC