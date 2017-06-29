Doosan adds two dealers to network
Doosan Construction Equipment , West Fargo, North Dakota, has added two companies to its dealer network. Bobcat of Jackson, a division of Equipment Inc. , Richland, Mississippi, will now provide its customers in the Jackson, Mississippi, area a range of Doosan equipment, including crawler excavators, wheel excavators, material handlers and wheel loaders.
