Court documents reveal details of the night of Kingston's Frazier's death
The murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier sent shock waves throughout the community and now we are now learning more about three young men facing capital murder charges in connection with the child's kidnapping and violent death. Investigator Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified Dwan Wakefield's statement indicated D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride were with him the night of the kidnapping when they went to Kroger to sell marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Just wondering
|9
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|21 hr
|Marry
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
|Stolen items
|Jun 20
|Please Help
|1
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC