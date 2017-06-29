Court documents reveal details of the...

Court documents reveal details of the night of Kingston's Frazier's death

The murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier sent shock waves throughout the community and now we are now learning more about three young men facing capital murder charges in connection with the child's kidnapping and violent death. Investigator Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified Dwan Wakefield's statement indicated D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride were with him the night of the kidnapping when they went to Kroger to sell marijuana.

