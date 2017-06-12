Correction: Education Accountability-Mississippi story
In a story June 16 about a new plan that Mississippi is developing to comply with a federal education law, The Associated Press reported erroneously one of the academic areas in which the state is seeking to increase student performance. The state is seeking to raise proficiency levels in English/language arts, not science.
