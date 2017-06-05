Combat ship USS Jackson arrives in Po...

Combat ship USS Jackson arrives in Portland for Fleet Week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

The USS Jackson, a littoral, or shallow-water, combat ship, traveled from Astoria to Portland on Thursday, arriving in downtown Portland for Fleet Week . The Navy ship, which is home-ported in San Diego, carried a few dozen members of the public on the trip, which, at 40-plus knots per hour, took about eight hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Always wondering 20,924
lawyers Thu needlawyer 1
Allergy Sufferers Tue Chris 3
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! Jun 6 KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,411 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC