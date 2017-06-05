Combat ship USS Jackson arrives in Portland for Fleet Week
The USS Jackson, a littoral, or shallow-water, combat ship, traveled from Astoria to Portland on Thursday, arriving in downtown Portland for Fleet Week . The Navy ship, which is home-ported in San Diego, carried a few dozen members of the public on the trip, which, at 40-plus knots per hour, took about eight hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|lawyers
|Thu
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Tue
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
|Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne...
|May 28
|patosm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC