Chokwe Antar Lumumba Elected Mayor of Jackson, MI
And in Jackson, Mississippi, social justice activist and attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been elected to be Jackson's next mayor, after winning in a landslide. Lumumba is the son of late Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, a longtime black nationalist organizer and attorney dubbed "America's most revolutionary mayor" before his death in 2014.
