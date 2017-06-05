Chokwe Antar Lumumba Elected Mayor of...

Chokwe Antar Lumumba Elected Mayor of Jackson, MI

Yesterday Read more: Democracy Now

And in Jackson, Mississippi, social justice activist and attorney Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been elected to be Jackson's next mayor, after winning in a landslide. Lumumba is the son of late Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, a longtime black nationalist organizer and attorney dubbed "America's most revolutionary mayor" before his death in 2014.

