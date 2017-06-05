"Celebration of Life" for 10-year-old...

"Celebration of Life" for 10-year-old killed by his father in a murder-suicide

Yesterday

Family, friends and classmates joined together at J.E. Johnson Elementary School Saturday to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Zackery Lee Harvey Sandifer. Sandifer was shot by his father, Lee Sandifer, while sleeping on a couch around 3 a.m. on May 31st.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

