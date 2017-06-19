Cat Cora Swings Open Fatbird With Jello Shots And Fried Chicken

Iron Chef Cat Cora 's Southern-themed restaurant Fatbird stepped into the Meatpacking District over the weekend with a menu of hot chicken, baby back ribs, and drinks with cheesy names like "Not Yer' Mama's Jello Shot." The 150-seat restaurant at 44 Ninth Avenue started serving a full dinner menu on Sunday night, when people had already started to pack the premises.

