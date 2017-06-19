Cancer patient lodge coming to Jackso...

Cancer patient lodge coming to Jackson, Miss.

The American Cancer Society plans to build a $10 million Hope Lodge on the site, across the street from the medical center's main hospital, near Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium The medical center will lease the parcel for up to 60 years at $50 a year, under an agreement approved Thursday by College Board trustees. Renderings show a three-story building to temporarily house adult cancer patients living more than 40 miles from Jackson.

