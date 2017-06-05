Buck was inducted into the Alpha Rho ...

Buck was inducted into the Alpha Rho Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa -

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

Clayton Buck was inducted into the Alpha Rho Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Columbus State Community College on Thursday, June 1. Thus far, he has completed 15 college credits through College Credit Plus at Columbus State Community College. In the fall he will be a senior at Grove City Christian School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allergy Sufferers Tue Chris 3
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Tue indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! Tue KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC