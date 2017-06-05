Buck was inducted into the Alpha Rho Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa -
Clayton Buck was inducted into the Alpha Rho Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Columbus State Community College on Thursday, June 1. Thus far, he has completed 15 college credits through College Credit Plus at Columbus State Community College. In the fall he will be a senior at Grove City Christian School.
