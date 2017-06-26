Blacks May Receive Different Advice o...

Blacks May Receive Different Advice on Statin Therapy

Friday Jun 23

We have a disproportionately high risk of cardiovascular disease , and statin treatment can be an effective tool in lowering the risk of plaque building up in the arteries. Statin guidelines from different organizations, however, can vary significantly, says a new paper published in JAMA Cardiology .

Read more at Black Enterprise.

