Baptist Medical Center promotes Howie to Chief Nursing Officer, names ...
Brenda Howie, Ph.D., MSN, RN, NE-BC, has been promoted to the chief nursing officer of Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|2 hr
|Johnson
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Jun 21
|trutrumpbelieber
|8
|Stolen items
|Jun 20
|Please Help
|1
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC