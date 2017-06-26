Babalu taco, tapas restaurant expected to open in Short North next year
A restaurant named after a song performed by Desi Arnaz, i.e., Ricky Ricardo, on "I Love Lucy" is coming to the Short North next year. Babalu, based in Jackson, Miss., is bringing its tacos and tapas to the redeveloped United Dairy Farmers property at 900 N. High St., said CEO Bill Latham.
