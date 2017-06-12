Another Mississippi city furls Confederate-themed state flag
In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. A Mississippi city with a history of racial strife is the latest local government to stop flying the state flag, which features a Confederate emblem that critics see as racist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC