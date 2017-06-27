Alfred Williams Rises to the Top on Ross Barnett
Alfred Williams of Jackson, MS won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Mississippi tournament, held June 24th on Ross Barnett Reservoir. A cold front and torrential rains the night before the tournament set the tone.
