A Shooting - and the Civil Rights Mov...

A Shooting - and the Civil Rights Movement Changes Course

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: American Heritage

Hit the dirt! The cry came 40 years ago today, at 4:15 p.m. on June 6, 1966, just before three shotgun blasts exploded from the bushes along Highway 51 near Hernando, Mississippi. Two of the rounds found their target: James Meredith, a 32-year-old black law student who had the day before embarked on a protest march from Memphis to Jackson, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Heritage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... 3 hr indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! 5 hr KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Allergy Sufferers May 27 sTan 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC