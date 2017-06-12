A Progressive Electoral Wave Is Sweeping the Country
The Trump-obsessed big media are mostly ignoring it, but Bernie-inspired activists are winning across the country-including in districts that went for Trump in 2016. Chokwe Antar Lumumba , a human-rights lawyer, won the mayoralty of Jackson, Mississippi, in June with 93 percent of the vote.
