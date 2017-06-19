9-year-old shot in head named honorar...

9-year-old shot in head named honorary JPD detective

23 hrs ago

JACKSON, MS - A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the head Saturday night is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The Jackson Police Department tweeted a picture of Richard Kyles recovering in the hospital and says he is now an honorary JPD Detective.

