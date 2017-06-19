8-year-old Mississippi boy shot in head while asleep in mother's car: report

Authorities in Jackson, Miss., say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and remains in critical condition Sunday night, June 18, 2017. Authorities in Jackson, Miss., say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and remains in critical condition Sunday night, June 18, 2017.

