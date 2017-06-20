3 sentenced in Mississippi for police officers' deaths
The Associated Press JACKSON, Miss. Three people who pleaded guilty to involvement in two police officers' slayings have been sentenced in a Mississippi court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson State athletics receives nearly $1 mill...
|58 min
|Calhoon
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Sun
|not much shrimp
|1
|Miss Mississippi 2017
|Jun 24
|Calhoon
|1
|WHY "CHRISTIAN" ZIONISM IS A CULT (Illuminists) (Nov '11)
|Jun 21
|trutrumpbelieber
|8
|Stolen items
|Jun 20
|Please Help
|1
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC