3 On Your Side Special Report: A Mayor's Vision
Jackson voters showed they wanted to take a chance on Chokwe Antar Lumumba during the primary when he avoided a runoff despite a crowded Democratic ticket. Then in Tuesday's general election, Lumumba garnered 93 percent of the vote against five other challengers, with more than 23,000 votes cast in his favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|lawyers
|Thu
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
|Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06)
|Jun 1
|Tracey
|2
|Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne...
|May 28
|patosm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC