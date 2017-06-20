$20K reward offered for help in murder case of decapitated Jackson man
A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The severed head and headless body of Jackson were found Saturday in the same Jackson neighborhood.
