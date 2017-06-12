12-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother
It was quite the learning experience in a Mississippi hospital when a 12-year-old helped deliver her newborn brother. Dede Carraway was getting ready to give birth to her third child in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, when her doctor, Walter Wolfe, noticed the mom's oldest child, 12-year-old daughter Jacee, eagerly watching the process in the delivery room, right next to her mother.
