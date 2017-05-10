Wyatt Emmerich: Advice for Jackson's new mayor
Incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber only received five percent of the vote. Ouch. Apparently unfilled potholes, cronyism and sexual harassment lawsuits don't sit well with Jackson voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|Apr 29
|Joy
|3
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC