WCC honor society inducts 36 new memb...

WCC honor society inducts 36 new members into ranks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Wayne Community College's Upsilon Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, inducted 36 members in its spring ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa members represent the top 10 percent of students enrolled in two-year schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Mexico 20,995
Ridgeland lost to the blacks Apr 29 Joy 3
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 13 Mammy Teresa 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hinds County was issued at May 03 at 4:30AM CDT

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC