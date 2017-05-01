USF football player charged with sexual battery
Florida police have arrested a 22-year-old University of South Florida football player on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. In a news release sent Tuesday, USF police said they arrested LaDarrius Divonta Jackson at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
