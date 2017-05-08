Two charged with 2nd degree murder in Ouachita Parish homicide investigation

The investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Investigators of a Ouachita Parish homicide that occurred November 20, 2016 on Kentucky Street in Monroe has led to the arrest of two suspects. John A. Jones, age 22, of Jackson, MS and Tiffany M. Johnson, age 29, also of Jackson, have been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

