Trump admin. uses segregation-era ruling to defend travel ban

President Trump's Justice Department used a segregation-era court ruling that protected Mississippi officials from having to integrate swimming pools to defend the administration's travel ban. In a legal brief, the Justice Department cited 1962's Palmer V. Thompson to argue that probing officials' motives for the travel ban is "fraught with practical 'pitfalls' and 'hazards' that would make courts' task 'extremely difficult.'

