The Latest: Teen tells police that another suspect shot boy

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, left, and a Madison County Deputy, right, confer while they wait for a Mississippi Highway Patrol tow truck to remove a vehicle from a dead end road in Gluckstadt, Miss., Thursday morning, May 18, 2017, where 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot to death after the car he was riding in was stolen early, from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson. Family member Martin Archie, left, comforts Ruby Archie, after learning that Kingston Frazier, 6, was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.