The Latest: Leaders attack lawsuit over schools for blacks
Southern Poverty Law Center senior staff attorney Will Bardwell, explains the specifics to the lawsuit filed on behalf of four African-American mothers with children in public elementary schools during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Mississippi is denying good schools to African American students and violating the federal law that enabled the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War, the Southern Poverty Law Center alleged Tuesday in a lawsuit trying to strengthen constitutional protections for education.
