Teens given no bond, charged with capital murder in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old

JACKSON, MS - The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier faced court Monday morning. 19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield were arrested and charged with capital murder in the slaying of the child on Thursday.

