Teens given no bond, charged with capital murder in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old
JACKSON, MS - The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier faced court Monday morning. 19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield were arrested and charged with capital murder in the slaying of the child on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 20
|Guest
|5
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC