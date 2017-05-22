Teens given no bond, charged with cap...

Teens given no bond, charged with capital murder in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier faced court Monday morning. 19-year-old Byron McBride, 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield were arrested and charged with capital murder in the slaying of the child on Thursday.

