Teacher, student alleged relationship under investigation
Jackson police and Jackson Public School District officials are investigating allegations of a sexual relationship between a 39-year-old female teacher at Provine High School and a 17-year-old male student. The teenager's attorney, Warren Martin, tells WLBT-TV Wednesday that several students reported the allegations after sexually explicit videos of the two were posted to various social media.
