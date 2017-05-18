Sullivan to lead Neel-Schaffer's Tennessee Operations
Richard Sullivan, PE, has joined Jackson-based Neel-Schaffer and will manage the company's Tennessee operations from its Nashville office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|2 hr
|Wow
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|Thu
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC