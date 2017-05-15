Study: Mississippi Professional Development Initiative Significantly...

In the wake of the state's Literacy-Based Promotion Act of 2013 , which called for all Mississippi students to read at grade level by the end of grade 3, MDE began providing professional development and literacy coaching to all K–3 educators using the LETRS ® program from Voyager Sopris Learning ®. According to the 18-month REL Southeast study, teachers who participated in the LETRS professional development program through online and face-to-face workshops: At the end of the study, educators who had not started the program were in the 54th percentile on the Teacher Knowledge of Early Literacy Skills survey, whereas educators who had completed it were in the 65th percentile.

