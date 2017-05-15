Study: Mississippi Professional Devel...

Study: Mississippi Professional Development Initiative Significantly...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: World News Report

In the wake of the state's Literacy-Based Promotion Act of 2013 , which called for all Mississippi students to read at grade level by the end of grade 3, MDE began providing professional development and literacy coaching to all K–3 educators using the LETRS ® program from Voyager Sopris Learning ®. According to the 18-month REL Southeast study, teachers who participated in the LETRS professional development program through online and face-to-face workshops: At the end of the study, educators who had not started the program were in the 54th percentile on the Teacher Knowledge of Early Literacy Skills survey, whereas educators who had completed it were in the 65th percentile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr LibHater 21,030
Ridgeland lost to the blacks Mon Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr '17 Mammy Teresa 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC