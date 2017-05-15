Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Department
Rankin County authorities are on the lookout for Joseph Phillip Sharber who's last known address is 1063 E. Braodwater Rd. Jackson, MS 39212. Officials say Sharber has made several threats toward law enforcement and has posted videos on social media displaying weapons and making threats towards law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|23 hr
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr '17
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC