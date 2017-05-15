Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Depar...

Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Department

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Rankin County authorities are on the lookout for Joseph Phillip Sharber who's last known address is 1063 E. Braodwater Rd. Jackson, MS 39212. Officials say Sharber has made several threats toward law enforcement and has posted videos on social media displaying weapons and making threats towards law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Toms river nj 21,028
Ridgeland lost to the blacks 23 hr Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr '17 Mammy Teresa 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC