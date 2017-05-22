Sleep apnea and insomnia in African-Americans goes undiagnosed

African Americans with sleep apnea and insomnia are rarely diagnosed with either problem, even when the severity of the two sleep disorders are likely to affect their health, according to new research presented at the ATS 2017 International Conference. "African Americans experience a disproportionate burden of numerous health problems, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, all of which have been shown to be associated with sleep," said lead study author Dayna A. Johnson, PhD, MPH, MS, MSW, a postdoctoral research fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.