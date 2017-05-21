School celebrates with laundry relay ...

School celebrates with laundry relay race after receiving donation

21 hrs ago

Students celebrated with a laundry relay race after Brown Elementary received a new washer and dryer set from Conn's HomePlus Thursday. Conn's HomePlus previously donated washer-dryer units to schools in Dallas and Jackson, Mississippi, according to a press release.

