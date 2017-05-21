School celebrates with laundry relay race after receiving donation
Students celebrated with a laundry relay race after Brown Elementary received a new washer and dryer set from Conn's HomePlus Thursday. Conn's HomePlus previously donated washer-dryer units to schools in Dallas and Jackson, Mississippi, according to a press release.
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 20
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 20
|Guest
|5
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
