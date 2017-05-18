Police: 3 men stole car, killed 6-yea...

Police: 3 men stole car, killed 6-year-old in back seat

14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Three young Mississippi men were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead in his mother's stolen car and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference Thursday that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride , D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of the child.

