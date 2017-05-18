Police: 3 men stole car, killed 6-year-old in back seat
Three young Mississippi men were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead in his mother's stolen car and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said. Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced at a news conference Thursday that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride , D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of the child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|11 hr
|Wow
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|Thu
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr '17
|legal owner of th...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC