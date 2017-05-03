Physician pleads guilty to bribing Mississippi prison chief

Dr. Carl Reddix, a physician whose company won inmate health care contracts with the Mississippi prison system, walks towards the federal courthouse on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Reddix was scheduled to plead guilty after initially pleading not guilty last year after being indicted on six counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.