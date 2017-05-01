Photo credit: USM
The University of Southern Mississippi has 104 graduates on the nursing staff at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, which recently received the nation's top honor for nursing excellence. The Magnet designation is granted by the credentialing center of the American Nurses Association and considered worldwide as the "ultimate seal of quality."
