Person of interest in custody over shooting death of 6-year-old; second suspect ID'd
JACKSON, MS - Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says they have one person of interest in custody and continue to search for a second suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. 18-year-old Dwan Dion do Wakefield, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in Jackson just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|2 hr
|fatuous1
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC