Person of interest in custody over shooting death of 6-year-old; second suspect ID'd

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says they have one person of interest in custody and continue to search for a second suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. 18-year-old Dwan Dion do Wakefield, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in Jackson just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

