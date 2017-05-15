Payday lender pins hopes on Chancery Court to avoid store closings, $1.58 million fine
A Hinds County chancery judge on May 12 gave Mississippi payday lender All American Check Cashing a brief reprieve from a state Department of Banking and Consumer Finance shutdown order for its 75 stores, a $1.58 million fine and a demand to pay refunds to at least 700 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|Mon
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr '17
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC