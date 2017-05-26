OPED: Put the Confederate past where ...

OPED: Put the Confederate past where it belongs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: York Dispatch

OPED: Put the Confederate past where it belongs When New Orleans officials removed the statue of Louisiana native son and Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/05/26/oped-put-confederate-past-where-belongs/102195680/ FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Allergy Sufferers May 27 sTan 2
negro free tv May 26 Terry 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,529,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC