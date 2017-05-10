Nearly $74K paid in legal fees in Mississippi election spat
In this file photograph taken Nov. 20, 2015, then Rep. Bo Eaton, D-Taylorsville, left, and Republican challenger Mark Tullos, right, open and display the contents of silver-plated business card boxes after "picking straws" in the governor's office near the state Capitol, in Jackson, Miss. Eaton picked the card box from a bag, with the longer, 3-inch green straw, giving him the victory for his House seat.
