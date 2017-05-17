Mississippi Supreme Court hears appeal over school funding
Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr '17
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC