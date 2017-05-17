Mississippi Supreme Court hears appea...

Mississippi Supreme Court hears appeal over school funding

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Jess Dickinson, questions former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove on specifics of his argument, that the court should hold lawmakers to their word to spend a certain amount on schools, during oral arguments Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in an appeal of a lawsuit brought by 21 school districts before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss.

