Mississippi State's Mario Kegler Reportedly Looks to Transfer

Thursday May 25 Read more: For Whom The Cowbell Tolls

Mississippi State men's basketball just took another hit tonight. Mario Kegler, a key contributor for the Bulldogs down the stretch of a disappointing 2016-2017 campaign, is looking to play out his career elsewhere according to Scout.com's Evan Daniels.

