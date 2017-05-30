Mississippi State's Mario Kegler Reportedly Looks to Transfer
Mississippi State men's basketball just took another hit tonight. Mario Kegler, a key contributor for the Bulldogs down the stretch of a disappointing 2016-2017 campaign, is looking to play out his career elsewhere according to Scout.com's Evan Daniels.
