Mississippi boy found dead after kidn...

Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in running car

There are 3 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in running car. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Family members carry a grief stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. less Family members carry a grief stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking ... more Family member Martin Archie, left, comforts Ruby Archie, after learning that Kingston Frazier, 6, was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss.

madashell

Memphis, TN

#1 14 hrs ago
I hope those three boys have a very painful stay in jail while waiting for trial.
Hillbilly

Hurricane, WV

#2 12 hrs ago
Just read what happened to the young boy. No trial is needed. Killing a six year old child is truly an act of horror. Never seen so much violence from so many young people. It's like them against us. Hope all three rots in prison.
Guest

Hardy, AR

#3 1 hr ago
Where are the "Black Lives Matter Folks" ?
