Mississippi accused of unequal schooling for black students

Jody Owens, director of the Mississippi office of the Southern Poverty Law Center, holds up a copy of a lawsuit filed on behalf of four African-American mothers with children in public elementary schools during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Mississippi is denying good schools to African American students and violating the federal law that enabled the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War, the Southern Poverty Law Center alleged Tuesday in a lawsuit trying to strengthen constitutional protections for education.

