Mississippi accused of unequal school...

Mississippi accused of unequal schooling for black students

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Jody Owens, director of the Mississippi office of the Southern Poverty Law Center, holds up a copy of a lawsuit filed on behalf of four African-American mothers with children in public elementary schools during a news conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Mississippi is denying good schools to African American students and violating the federal law that enabled the state to rejoin the union after the Civil War, the Southern Poverty Law Center alleged Tuesday in a lawsuit trying to strengthen constitutional protections for education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... 5 hr Guest 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Allergy Sufferers Sun Sneezy 1
mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1... May 18 fatuous1 1
Ridgeland lost to the blacks May 15 Fall 5
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 29 Harold 9
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr '17 Second Hand Debs 30
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC