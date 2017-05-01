Meridiana s Holly Brand wins Outstanding Teen title
A teen representing the River City was crowned this year's Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen Sunday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Miss Vicksburg's Outstanding Teen Holly Brand, who is from Meridian, will represent the state in the 2017 Miss America's Outstanding Teen Pageant, which will be held in July in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 min
|LibHater
|20,993
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|Sat
|Joy
|3
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Sat
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC